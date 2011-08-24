BEIJING Aug 24 China's Commerce Ministry said it had not received an application for regulatory approval from Google Inc on its planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings .

Under Chinese laws, enterprises that run businesses in China and that earn annual revenues of 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) globally and 400 million yuan in China must seek government approval for a proposed acquisition.