BEIJING Feb 3 China has authorized another five
local governments to auction deposits through the central bank,
sources told Reuters, following plans announced the previous day
to reform the system of central-to-local fiscal transfers.
.
Shanghai's municipal finance bureau announced on Tuesday
that it would auction 40 billion yuan ($6.40 billion) of 6-month
deposits in February, in what traders said would be the first
such move by a local government in China.
Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters five
other local governments had also been approved to float their
deposits "on a trial basis" this year.
The five governments are the Beijing, Guangdong, Shenzhen,
Heilongjiang and Hubei authorities, said the sources, who asked
not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to
the media.
Officials at the Finance Ministry were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Vicky Bi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)