BEIJING Dec 16 China's cabinet approved major clean energy projects including hydropower and nuclear installations, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The State Council, China's cabinet, gave approval to construction of a nuclear power plant in Fangchenggang in the southern province of Guangxi, and approved the expansion of a nculear power plant in the eastern province of Jiangsu, according to the statement.

The statement gave no details on the size of the projects.

The cabinet also gave the go-ahead for a hydropower plant straddling the southwestern provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan.

