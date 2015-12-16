BEIJING Dec 16 China's cabinet approved major
clean energy projects including hydropower and nuclear
installations, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.
The State Council, China's cabinet, gave approval to
construction of a nuclear power plant in Fangchenggang in the
southern province of Guangxi, and approved the expansion of a
nculear power plant in the eastern province of Jiangsu,
according to the statement.
The statement gave no details on the size of the projects.
The cabinet also gave the go-ahead for a hydropower plant
straddling the southwestern provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan.
