BEIJING, Sept 1 China's cabinet will relax requirements for fixed-asset investments, including lowering minimum capital requirements, a statement published on its website said on Tuesday.

China would also establish a 60 billion yuan ($9.43 billion) national small- and medium-enterprise development fund, it said.

The move comes as China's economy sputters after decades of double-digit growth and stock markets are subject to continued volatility after routs earlier this summer.

Also on Tuesday, weak August factory data increased investors' fears that the world's second-largest economy may be lurching towards a hard landing. ($1 = 6.36 yuan) (Reporting by Nicholas Heath and Paul Carsten; Editing by Nick Macfie)