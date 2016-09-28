(Adds U.S. ethanol industry comment)
BEIJING, Sept 28 China will impose anti-subsidy
duties of between 10 percent and 10.7 percent on imports of U.S.
animal feed ingredient known as distillers' dried grains (DDGS),
the Commerce Ministry said in a preliminary ruling on Wednesday.
The move was widely expected after the government announced
a similar move on anti-dumping duties last week.
As with last week's ruling, the decision affects some of the
biggest players in the U.S. ethanol industry, including global
traders Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) and Louis
Dreyfus, along with Poet LLC, oil refiner and
ethanol producer Valero Energy Corp and grains group
Andersons Inc.
The U.S. ethanol industry said it was disappointed by the
preliminary ruling that U.S. DDGS, a byproduct of corn-based
ethanol, are unfairly subsidized and harming Chinese producers.
"U.S. DDGS have not caused any injury to China's DDGS
producers. This announcement is not a surprise given (the
Commerce Ministry's) treatment of the U.S. DDGS industry last
week," said a joint statement from a trio of U.S. trade
associations, including two biofuels groups and the U.S. Grains
Council.
"U.S. DDGS play an important role in protecting Chinese feed
producers and households against unpredictable swings in global
commodity prices," the statement said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason, additional reporting by Michael
Hirtzer in Chicago; editing by Himani Sarkar, Bernard Orr)