BEIJING, Sept 23 China said on Friday it will
slap anti-dumping duties on U.S. distillers' dried grains (DDGS)
imported by some of the biggest suppliers of the animal feed
ingredient, including Louis Dreyfus and Archer
Daniels Midland.
The duties are effective immediately, the Ministry of
Commerce said. The move comes after a months-long probe
following complaints by China's ethanol producers that the U.S.
industry was unfairly benefiting from subsidies.
China is the world's top buyer of DDGS, a by-product of corn
ethanol that is used by feed mills as a substitute for corn and
soymeal. China imports almost all of its needs from the United
States, the largest exporter.
