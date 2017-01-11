BEIJING Jan 11 China has increased dumping tariffs on imports of a U.S. animal feed ingredient known as distillers' dried grains (DDGS) from levels first proposed last year, potentially escalating a trade spat between the world's two largest economies.

In its final ruling, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday that anti-dumping duties will range from 42.2 percent to 53.7 percent, while anti-subsidy tariffs will be between 11.2 percent and 12 percent.

That's up from anti-dumping duties of 33.8 percent and anti-subsidies of 10 percent to 10.7 percent in its preliminary decision in September.

The rates will take effect from Thursday and be in force for five years.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)