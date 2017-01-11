BRIEF-Texas Instruments says hopeful for some tax relief out of Washington
* Texas Instruments Inc - inventory in the quarter was even compared to a year ago - Conf Call
BEIJING Jan 11 China has increased dumping tariffs on imports of a U.S. animal feed ingredient known as distillers' dried grains (DDGS) from levels first proposed last year, potentially escalating a trade spat between the world's two largest economies.
In its final ruling, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday that anti-dumping duties will range from 42.2 percent to 53.7 percent, while anti-subsidy tariffs will be between 11.2 percent and 12 percent.
That's up from anti-dumping duties of 33.8 percent and anti-subsidies of 10 percent to 10.7 percent in its preliminary decision in September.
The rates will take effect from Thursday and be in force for five years.
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Jan 24 U.S. regulators under the new presidential administration have instituted a freeze on rules key to the country's farm belt, agricultural groups said on Tuesday, heightening uncertainty for some of the regions that helped propel Donald Trump into office.
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, buoyed by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.