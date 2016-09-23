Sept 23 Green Plains Inc, one of the
largest U.S. ethanol producers, on Friday said that China's
decision to slap anti-dumping duties on U.S. distillers dried
grains won't hurt business.
Beijing earlier said it would introduce anti-dumping duties
of 33.8 percent on DDGS, the animal feed that is a byproduct of
corn ethanol production. DDGS have become a key contributor to
U.S. ethanol producers' bottom lines.
"We still expect China to take volumes," Todd Becker,
president and chief executive officer said in an emailed
statement. "With or without China ...we will not be sitting on
excess supplies as an industry."
China's Ministry of Commerce made its preliminary ruling on
Friday after a months-long probe following complaints from the
country's ethanol producers that the U.S. industry was unfairly
benefiting from subsidies.
Becker said the Omaha, Nebraska-based company did not
participate in this case and that the amount of the duties was
largely expected.
Becker added that the complaint that U.S. producers were
dumping was "not founded on reality."
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Writing by Chris
Prentice in New York; Editing by Daniel Bases)