BEIJING, July 7 China's wheat output will be larger than previously expected in 2017, the China National Grains and Oil Information Center said on Friday.

It forecast output of 129.9 million tonnes, up 0.8 percent from a year earlier and up slightly from last month's estimate of 129.2 million.

It kept its estimates for corn, rapeseed, rice and soybean production unchanged.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Joseph Radford)