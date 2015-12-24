BEIJING Dec 24 China Great Wall Asset Management, one of the country's four largest distressed-asset managers, plans to list in Hong Kong or on a mainland exchange in the first half of 2017, an executive of the firm said on Thursday.

Hu Jianzhong, vice president of the company, made the comment at a news conference held in Beijing by the banking regulator.

