BEIJING Dec 24 China Great Wall Asset Management, one of the country's so-called Big Four state-owned managers of distressed debt, is planning to list in Hong Kong or mainland China in the first half of 2017, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Great Wall, wholly-owned by China's finance ministry, will establish a joint-stock company together with the National Social Security Fund and China Life Insurance Group in January next year, Vice President Hu Jianzhong told reporters at a press conference held by the country's banking regulator.

Great Wall's new company will offer a 20 percent stake to between five and eight foreign and domestic strategic investors during a pre-IPO sale in the second quarter next year, Hu said.

The initial public offering will make Great Wall the country's third state-owned bad-loan manager to sell shares to the public.

China Huarong Asset Management, the country's biggest distressed debt manager, raised $2.3 billion in Hong Kong earlier this year. China Cinda Asset Management Co raised $2.5 billion in Hong Kong in 2013.

Great Wall is currently in talks with more than 60 interested investors and more than 10 investment banks, and has conducted several roadshows overseas, he said.

Great Wall is one of four Chinese asset managers set up in 1999 to purchase bad loans from the country's big four state-owned banks, which were facing an insolvency crisis. It has handled more than 1 trillion yuan in bad debt so far, Hu said.

Since 2007, the asset manager has started to offer other financial services, including banking, insurance, securities, trust and financial leasing. For the first three quarters of the year, Great Wall's net profit increased 16 percent to 7.6 billion yuan, Hu said.