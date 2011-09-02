(Repeats story filed late on Thursday, no change to text)

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 China's Great Wall Motor Co will start a roadshow on Monday to market its Shanghai initial public offering, expected to be worth around $500 million, the automaker said on Thursday.

Great Wall Motor, which makes sports utility vehicles (SUVs), pick-up trucks and sedans under its own brand name in China, plans to sell up to 304.2 million Shanghai-listed A-shares, it said in a prospectus released last month.

The proceeds will be used to fund 3.2 billion yuan ($492 million) worth of projects, aimed at doubling annual production capacity to 800,000 units, it said in its prospectus.

Great Wall Motor is braving the mainland stock market at a time when investors are becoming more concerned over an economic growth slowdown.

The company, which competes with rivals such as SAIC Motor and Dongfeng Motor , said its first-half net profit more than doubled to 1.81 billion yuan on improved margins.

It said last month, however, that it may not be able to achieve its 2011 sales target of 500,000 units amid slowing growth in China, the world's largest auto market.

Great Wall, which generates about 12 percent of its revenue from overseas markets, is planning to start car production in Bulgaria by the end of this year in an effort to enter the European market. The company, which is China's No.1 maker of SUVs and pick-up trucks, but a late comer to the competitive sedan market, has hired Guotai Junan Securities as lead underwriter for its Shanghai IPO. (Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)