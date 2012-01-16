ABU DHABI Jan 16 Global economic
confidence will return eventually, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao
said on Monday, sounding a moderately upbeat note on a tour of
the Middle East whose oil supplies are critical to his country's
rapid economic growth.
"The dark clouds of the international financial crisis have
yet to fully recede and social turmoil in some parts of the
world has not calmed down," Wen told an energy conference on the
first visit to the region by a Chinese premier in two decades.
"But the crisis will eventually pass and prosperity will
arrive," he told the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.
China's vice finance minister warned in December that the
world economy was facing a worse crisis than it had in 2008,
when Lehman Brothers collapsed. China's export
sector is vulnerable to shrinking demand from Europe as euro
nations slash spending to try to contain their debt burdens.
A top executive from the International Monetary Fund warned
on Monday Europe could see a "downward spiral of collapsing
confidence" unless more is done to resolve the deepening debt
crisis.
Wen's six-day visit comes as the United States works to
impose a ban on Iranian crude over its nuclear programme. Iran,
which is China's third biggest oil supplier after Saudi Arabia
and Angola, has denied that it is working on a atom bomb and has
warned the West not to interfere in its affairs.
WEN URGES STABILITY
Wen discussed North Africa and the Middle East during a
visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh over the weekend, giving his
most forthright endorsement yet to the changes sweeping the Arab
world during a meeting with the head of an association of Muslim
states.
"China respects the independent choices made by the
countries and peoples in this region and supports your efforts
in developing the economy based on your resource, endowments and
strengths," Wen told the energy conference in the capital of the
UAE on Monday.
Despite anemic global growth, oil prices have remained above
$100 per barrel since anti-government protests flared up
in producing countries of North Africa and the Middle East in
early 2011, while escalating tension over Iran's nuclear
programme have recently pushed prices over $110.
"As a permanent member of the UN security council and a
responsible country China will continue to work with the rest of
the international community to promote peace, stability and
development in West Asia and North Africa," Wen said.
He met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Nayef at the weekend and
will go to Qatar later this week after visiting the United Arab
Emirates.
