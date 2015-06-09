By John Ruwitch
| SHANGHAI, June 9
SHANGHAI, June 9 A British corporate
investigator linked to a bribery scandal involving drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline PLC has been told he will be released
early from a 2-1/2 year prison sentence in China, a person close
to his family said on Tuesday.
Peter Humphrey and his American wife, Yu Yingzeng, were
sentenced in August last year for illegally obtaining private
records of Chinese citizens and selling the information on to
clients including GSK.
The person, who declined to be identified, said Humphrey was
informed on Tuesday by a Shanghai court that his sentence would
be reduced by seven months. He had originally been expected to
be released in January next year.
Humphrey is in a Shanghai hospital undergoing tests related
to a health condition and the British consulate is processing an
emergency passport for him, so he can be deported once he is
released from hospital, the person said.
It was not clear when Humphrey would officially be released.
A spokesman for the British consulate in Shanghai declined
to make any immediate comment on the matter.
Yu, who was sentenced to two years in jail, will be released
in coming weeks.
Two lawyers who had acted for Humphrey and Yu last year said
they were not aware of the decision.
Humphrey and Yu, who ran risk consultancy ChinaWhys, were
detained in 2013 following work they did for Britain's GSK,
which was fined $489 million in China last year for paying
bribes to doctors to use its drugs.
President Xi Jinping will travel to Britain for a state
visit in October, 10 years after the last such visit by a
Chinese president.
(Additional reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by Adam Jourdan;
Editing by Robert Birsel)