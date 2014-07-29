SHANGHAI, July 29 The public trial of a foreign
couple linked to GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) is set for
Aug. 8, a Shanghai court said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Chinese prosecutors accused British
investigator Peter Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng
for illegally obtaining private information. The couple were
detained last year following work they did for the British
drugmaker.
The couple will stand trial at 9:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) on Aug.
8 for "illegally obtaining private information about citizens",
according to a brief statement posted on the website of the
Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court.
Two family friends with knowledge of the matter told Reuters
earlier this month that the trial was set for Aug. 7 and would
be closed to the public.
But the official Xinhua news agency reported on July 17 that
the trial would be open to the public. The United States and
Britain had raised concerns about access to the trial.
Courts in China are tightly controlled by the ruling
Communist Party, and defendants are almost always convicted.
Access to trials is extremely limited.
The case against Humphrey and his wife has become a key
piece in a long-running investigation into GSK, whose China
executives have been charged with orchestrating a widespread
network of bribery to promote sales.
ChinaWhys, the risk consultancy run by the couple, was
employed by GSK in April 2013 to investigate a former employee
suspected of sending anonymous emails, including the circulation
of an intimate video of former GSK China head Mark Reilly with
his girlfriend, as well as emails containing allegations of
widespread bribery at the British drugmaker.
Humphrey worked for Reuters as a journalist in the 1980s and
1990s.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ryan Woo)