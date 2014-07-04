SHANGHAI, July 4 The United States is concerned
about being barred from attending the trial in China of British
investigator Peter Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng,
set for Aug. 7 after the couple were arrested last year
following work they did for British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
PLC.
"We are concerned that consular officers will not be allowed
to attend Ms. Yu's trial in August 2014 despite the fact that
under the 1982 bilateral consular convention between our two
countries consular officials are permitted to attend such
trials," U.S. Embassy spokesman Nolan Barkhouse told Reuters on
Friday.
The trial of Humphrey and Yu, who had run the risk
consultancy ChinaWhys, will be closed to the public, two family
friends with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Thursday.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Adam Jourdan)