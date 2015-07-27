HONG KONG, July 27 Chinese investment firm GSR
Capital is launching a $5 billion fund to invest in global
technology companies, counting on huge demand at home to create
economies of scale in pharmaceuticals, energy saving and mobile
phone technology.
Little known GSR Capital shot into the limelight in April
when it teamed up with other investors to buy Philips's
lighting component unit for $2.8 billion, trumping marquee
buyout firms, including a joint offer by KKR & Co and
CVC Capital and a separate one from Bain Capital.
The fund is targeting cross-border buyouts and M&A in
industrial and emerging technology companies, including electric
car batteries and pharmaceuticals.
"Growth now in the U.S., in Europe and in Asia is soft...
but within that, some sectors are hot, primarily in the
technology space," Sonny Wu, co-founder of GSR Ventures and
Chairman of GSR Capital, said in an interview.
The company is backing the so-called GSR Global M&A Fund
with $1 billion from its own GSR GO Scale Capital LP unit and
unnamed institutional investors, with the remainder still to
come from outside investors.
The fundraising is coming on the heels of increased
volatility in Chinese equity markets in the past several weeks,
with a slump in mainland China markets from mid-June wiping out
more than $3 trillion in market value of listed companies.
Chinese technology companies have been trying to become more
global, buying out internationally recognizable brands and
tapping international markets to get closer to overseas
investors. China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup is eyeing a bid
for U.S.-listed Micron Technology Inc for about $23
billion, set to be China's biggest ever outbound M&A.
The deal followed the record-breaking $25 billion IPO last
year in New York of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
.
GSR Ventures currently manages about $2 billion and it
teamed up with bigger partner Oak Investment Partners and
billionaire Chinese solar magnate Cheng Kin Ming to buy the
Philips unit. GSR and Oak have previously jointly invested in
LED lighting firm SunSun Lighting and battery maker Boston
Power, where Cheng is also an investor, among others.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)