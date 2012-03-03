UPDATE 1-Grammer in advanced talks with China's Ningbo Jifeng to sell stake
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German auto components company Grammer AG said it was in advanced talks to form a strategic partnership with China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd.
SHANGHAI, March 3 The southern Chinese province of Guangdong is studying a proposal to allow certain companies to apply for yuan-denominated loans in Hong Kong, the China Securities Journal reported on Saturday.
The newspaper reported that the proposal was still in the discussion phase.
China has taken a series of measures over the past two years to invigorate the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a longer-term plan to promote the use of the yuan overseas and ultimately make it a fully convertible and international reserve currency along with the U.S. dollar.
Currently, some Chinese firms are only allowed to issue bonds in Hong Kong. In January, China's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, gave its approval to 10 domestic banks issuing bonds in Hong Kong worth a combined 25 billion yuan ($4 billion). ($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German auto components company Grammer AG said it was in advanced talks to form a strategic partnership with China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd.
* Stress situation in oil and gas sector is expected to continue
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk's (Pakuwon, BB-/Stable) USD250m 5% senior unsecured notes due in 2024 a final rating of 'BB-'. The notes will be issued by Pakuwon's wholly owned subsidiary Pakuwon Prima Pte Ltd, and guaranteed by Pakuwon and certain subsidiaries. Pakuwon intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed notes to redeem its existi