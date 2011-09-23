* Flare-up sparked by seizure of land and sale to developers
* Protesters ransack buildings, block roads, demand return
of farmland
* Local govt accuses villagers of "ulterior motives"
* China blocks microblog comments about latest incident
By James Pomfret
LUFENG, China, Sept 23 Hundreds of villagers
enraged over government land seizures staged a third day of
protests in southern China on Friday, a day after ransacking
government buildings and engaging in skirmishes with police that
left at least 12 people injured.
The fresh demonstrations, the latest display of public fury
in the economic powerhouse of Guangdong province, proceeded
without violence, with protesters jubiliant that government
offices remained deserted after terrified officials fled.
Local government offices were gutted in Wukan -- one of a
cluster of suburbs in Lufeng, a city of 1.7 million -- with
broken furniture, smashed glass and papers strewn about the
courtyard. A police station was deserted, its windows shattered
and its sign smashed.
Hundreds of villagers in the suburb signed a white banner,
demanding the return of swathes of land seized in recent years.
Outside Lufeng's main government office building, farmers
banged on gongs and shouted: "Give us our land back." White
banners held aloft said: "Protect our farmland with our lives"
and "end collusion with developers."
Most stood by watching, with no security or police personnel
to direct their anger at. Villagers blocked roads with
motorbikes and broken bricks were piled by the roadsides.
A statement by the municipal government of Shanwei region,
which includes Lufeng, said more than a dozen policemen had been
injured in earlier clashes and six police vehicles were damaged.
PROTESTS PERSIST DESPITE ASSURANCES
The protests over land seizures, generally carried out by
private or state-linked companies but with the acquiescence of
local governments, have persisted despite assurances from the
government that it will address the problem.
"We call on the central government to come and investigate
these land grabs by the Shanwei government," said Zhang
Jiancheng, 35. "Otherwise, more villagers will rise up and cause
disturbances.
"We want Wen Jiabao to pay attention to our suffering," he
said, referring to China's premier.
"We must be united," said wheelchair-bound villager Li
Shicao. "If we're scared, they'll sell the rest of our land."
The disputes in a country where the government legally owns
all land have spawned protests, fights with police, imprisonment
and suicides, and created a recurring headache for the ruling
Communist Party, obsessed with stability.
On Thursday, protesters said they came under attack from
riot police wielding truncheons.
"They were hitting everyone from children to a 70-year-old
woman," said Huang Shuisheng, 28, an oxygen tube attached to his
nose as he lay in a hospital bed in a blood-spattered t-shirt.
Scores of others were being treated in the ward.
Villagers told Reuters the protests were triggered by the
seizure and sale to property developers including Country Garden
. The developer could not immediately comment.
Shanwei officials accused villagers with "ulterior motives"
of inciting others to charge into the police station on Thursday
afternoon by spreading rumours about police officers beating a
child to death. The statement denied any civilian deaths.
Four people were detained for organising the protests on
Wednesday, Shanwei's local news service said on its website.
Guangdong has been gripped by a series of violent protests.
Thousands of migrant workers rioted earlier this year in the
factory town of Zengcheng over the alleged maltreatment of a
pregnant female worker, torching government offices, smashing
police cars and marching in their thousands.
MORE PROTESTS
Protests and incidents of "mass unrest" have risen from
rapid economic transformation, according to Zhou Ruijin, a
former deputy editor-in-chief of the People's Daily, writing in
current affairs magazine, "China through the Ages".
Between 1993 and 2006, the number of recorded "mass
incidents" grew from 8,708 to about 90,000, Zhou wrote in the
magazine's September edition. From 2007 to 2009, the number of
incidents was consistently above 90,000, he added.
"By and large, the authorities have failed to prevent ...
incidents of social unrest from multiplying," said Nicholas
Bequelin, a China expert with Human Rights Watch. "The root
cause in the countryside is land grabs."
A message on the Internet bulletin board of the Southern
Daily, Guangdong's official newspaper, says residents of Wukan
village had petitioned repeatedly in 2009 and 2010 about the
land disputes that triggered the riot.
China faces a leadership transition next year, with Hu
Jintao expected to retire from the Communist Party in the fall
and the presidency the following March, handing the posts to
anointed successor Xi Jinping.
Rising discontent over land grabs, forced demolitions and
corruption has increased anxieties among officials determined to
defend one-party rule and make the transition to a younger
generation of leaders as smooth as possible.
Authorities are wary of any spread of discontent. Searches
for "Lufeng" on China's Twitter-style microblogging service
Weibo were blocked, with a message saying the "relevant legal
regulations" prevented displaying the results.
