(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Kane Wu
HONG KONG Jan 9 (Reuters Basis Point) - The Guangzhou
government is seeking an around Rmb10bn ($1.58 billion)
syndicated loan for subsidised housing projects in the city,
banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.
Sources said China Development Bank is the
mandated lead arranger of the mega loan, which will likely be
split up into separate sub-facilities catering to different
housing projects. CDB Guangzhou could not be reached for
comment.
Major state-owned banks and several commercial banks in
Guangzhou have been invited to join the deal, according to
sources.
Sources said the tenor is around 10 years and that the
margin "should not be too attractive" as it's a government
project financing. However they added the loan has not been
officially launched to syndication yet, so terms are subject to
change.
The Housing Office under the Land Resources and Housing
Management Bureau of Guangzhou is in charge of the subsidised
housing projects. But sources said the loan could be borrowed
via special purpose vehicles.
The Housing Office of Guangzhou told local newspaper Nanfang
Daily last week that currently there were 20 subsidised housing
projects under construction in the city and that 10,494 housing
units would be ready for use in 2012.
($1 = 6.3095 Chinese yuan)