BEIJING Aug 16 Bank of Guiyang, the
former city commercial lender based in China's southwest Guizhou
province, gained the maximum 44 percent on debut Tuesday, the
latest bank to raise funds in public markets and through private
placements.
The bank's shares jumped to 12.23 yuan, a gain of 3.74 yuan
per share from its opening price.
Most Chinese firms rise 44 percent, the most allowed, on
their debut, partly due to regulators' guidance on IPO prices.
China's banks have issued 620 billion yuan ($93.47
billion)in equity, including share capital raises and preference
share issues, between the second half of 2014 and first half of
2016, according to research published by UBS Securities in Hong
Kong.
Bank of Guiyang, which raised 4.25 billion yuan by selling
at 8.49 yuan per share, earlier said its initial public offering
had attracted interest amounting to 1,340 times the amount
offered.
China's third largest city commercial lender Bank of Jiangsu
raised around 7.24 billion yuan in its IPO in early
August.
China Zheshang Bank raised $1.94 billion in March
and is the biggest new listing in Hong Kong so far this year,
and Bank of Tianjin raised another $990 million in the
same month.
In 2015, Bank of Jinzhou, Bank of Qingdao
and Bank of Zhengzhou raised $2.3 billion in
funds in Hong Kong.
China's commercial banks have been scrambling to raise
capital to help recapitalize their operations and write-off
rising bad debt.
Bank of Guiyang reported its non-performing loan ratio
reached 1.48 percent at the end of 2015, amounting to 1.234
billion yuan.
The NPL ratio for China banks hit 1.81 percent at the end of
June, according to data from the China Banking Regulatory
Commission.
