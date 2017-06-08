By Chen Aizhu and Dmitry Zhdannikov
| BEIJING/LONDON, June 8
charged an employee of Swiss commodity trader Gunvor Group
who has been held for a year for allegedly smuggling
fuel and evading taxes on sales from the Philippines, according
to a legal document viewed by Reuters.
In May last year, Chinese authorities seized a tanker and
detained several people as part of a probe into suspected tax
evasion on imported oil. A Gunvor senior executive based out of
Singapore was one of the people detained, a source briefed on
the matter told Reuters.
Yin Dikun, managing director of Gunvor Singapore, was
charged with smuggling 1.3 million tonnes of fuel and evading
nearly 378 million yuan ($55.7 million) of taxes, prosecutors in
Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province, said in the
document dated June 2 and seen by Reuters.
Gunvor confirmed in an email an employee had been charged by
Chinese authorities in a customs dispute between China and the
Philippines. It did not identify the person, but said it
continues to do business in China.
"Gunvor itself has not been charged," it said. "The company
views this situation as a purely political matter."
It said it was not liable to pay duties because it was not
the importer of record into China.
"Given that Gunvor is not the importer, legally the charges
don't make sense," the company said.
The prosecutors did not respond to a request for comment.
Yin Dikun has been held by Guangzhou police since May 2016.
An official warrant of arrest was issued in June of last year.
Charging an employee of a foreign company is the latest sign
that Beijing is broadening its efforts to crack down on tax
evasion in the world's top oil importer. Recently the central
government has also tightened scrutiny over tax matters of
independent refiners, known as teapots.
The charges against Yin centre on Gunvor's sales of light
cycle oil (LCO) from the Philippines to Chinese buyers over a
two-year period.
Gunvor had supplied (LCO) on a delivered basis to Chinese
importers and provided certificates indicating the LCO fuel was
produced in the Philippines, according to the legal document.
The prosecutors said in the document the LCO, a refinery
by-product for diesel blending, had not originated from the
Philippines. They did not say from where they thought the LCO
had originated instead.
Under a free-trade agreement between China and the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), goods that are
manufactured in ASEAN countries are exempt from import tariffs.
The Philippines is an ASEAN member.
"Knowing that the LCO fuel it supplies are not manufactured
in the Philippines, Gunvor Singapore nonetheless provided its
Chinese customers ASEAN certificates for them to clear the
customs," the document said.
Investigations by Chinese police found Gunvor Singapore was
suspected of supplying 36 shipments of LCO under these
arrangements between 2014 and 2016, it said.
Gunvor said in its email to Reuters that Philippines customs
have confirmed the documentation was issued in full compliance
with rules and regulations.
Gunvor said it maintains rigorous corporate compliance
protocols and has taken a "conservative approach to the Chinese
market in general, given the known business risks it poses".
($1 = 6.7928 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Dmitry Zhdannikov in
LONDON; Editing by Tom Hogue)