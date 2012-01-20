BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Jan 20 China brokerage Sealand Securities Co has planned to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($791.55 million) via a private share placement to replenish capital, the company said on Friday.
The funds will mainly be used to raise the company's capital and expand its business, it said in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
The company will issue up to 494 million shares to a maximum of 10 selected investors at a floor price of 10.12 yuan per share, the company said. ($1 = 6.3167 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: