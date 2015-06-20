SHANGHAI, June 20 Guotai Junan Securities, China's third-largest brokerage by profit, locked up 2.35 trillion yuan ($378.6 billion) of funds in its initial public offering earlier this week, according to a Reuters calculation based on the company's statement released late on Friday.

Guotai Junan, which aims to raise 30.1 billion yuan through its IPO in the Shanghai Stock Exchange in China's largest IPO since 2010, froze 1.34 trillion yuan in retail subscriptions and another 1.01 trillion yuan in institutional subscriptions, according to the calculation.

Chinese stock investors need to put up some money to join a lottery system to buy IPO shares, freezing those funds. In addition, China's IPOs are perceived as almost risk-free investments because they typically double or triple on their trading debut, resulting in huge investor interest in new shares.

About 20 IPOs, including Guotai Junan, opened to investor subscriptions this week, with media estimating they would temporarily freeze more than 6 trillion yuan.

Such freezes imply that investors have cashed in their positions in the secondary market to bid on IPOs, helping to drive down China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index to 6.4 percent on Friday. ($1 = 6.2 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Alexandra Harney; Editing by Nick Macfie)