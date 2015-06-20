S.Korean won, stocks up slightly ahead of U.S. healthcare vote
SEOUL, March 23 The South Korean won ended slightly higher on Thursday, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of a vote on U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare policy.
SHANGHAI, June 20 Guotai Junan Securities, China's third-largest brokerage by profit, locked up 2.35 trillion yuan ($378.6 billion) of funds in its initial public offering earlier this week, according to a Reuters calculation based on the company's statement released late on Friday.
Guotai Junan, which aims to raise 30.1 billion yuan through its IPO in the Shanghai Stock Exchange in China's largest IPO since 2010, froze 1.34 trillion yuan in retail subscriptions and another 1.01 trillion yuan in institutional subscriptions, according to the calculation.
Chinese stock investors need to put up some money to join a lottery system to buy IPO shares, freezing those funds. In addition, China's IPOs are perceived as almost risk-free investments because they typically double or triple on their trading debut, resulting in huge investor interest in new shares.
About 20 IPOs, including Guotai Junan, opened to investor subscriptions this week, with media estimating they would temporarily freeze more than 6 trillion yuan.
Such freezes imply that investors have cashed in their positions in the secondary market to bid on IPOs, helping to drive down China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index to 6.4 percent on Friday. ($1 = 6.2 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Alexandra Harney; Editing by Nick Macfie)
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, March 23 Global index provider MSCI Inc is seeking feedback from market participants on whether to add Chinese shares to a widely tracked index, a move which could trigger billions of dollars in capital inflows into mainland stocks and ease pressure on its yuan currency.