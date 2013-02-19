WASHINGTON Feb 19 The Obama administration has repeatedly taken up its concerns about Chinese cyber-theft at the highest levels of the Chinese government, including with Chinese military officials, the White House said on Tuesday.

The U.S. comment followed a report by a U.S. computer security company that said a secretive Chinese military unit is believed to be behind a series of hacking attacks, which prompted a strong denial by Beijing.

"I can tell you that we have repeatedly raised our concerns at the highest levels about cyber theft with senior Chinese oficials including in the military and we will continue to do so," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. But he declined to comment specifically on the contents of the report. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)