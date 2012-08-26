Aug 27 Half-year ended June 30, 2012 (in million yuan unless stated) Shr (yuan) 0.23 vs 0.27 Net 2,025.5 vs 2,234.8 Revenue 5,063.6 vs 5,246.5 Company name Haitong Securities Co. Ltd. NOTE - Haitong Securities , one of China's largest listed brokerages, was traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange before it was dual listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in April this year. For full statement please click here (US$1=6.36 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)