By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, April 19 The green energy potential
of thin-film solar panels has propelled Li Hejun to the top of
China's rich-list, but his Hanergy Holdings has yet to prove it
can turn impressive laboratory research into commercially
successful products.
Hanergy Thin Film Power, a Hong Kong-listed unit,
has seen its value soar six-fold in the past year to $37 billion
- more than its nearest two dozen rivals combined.
Hanergy and some analysts say the meteoric rise has been
fuelled in part by Beijing's efforts to promote solar energy.
But some industry insiders say it has more to do with the firm's
own bullish proclamations on thin-film solar panels and the
competitiveness of its products.
Some experts, including a Hanergy sales executive, say the
firm's products are not efficient or cheap enough and are far
from ready to take any major market share from conventional
panels made with crystalline silicons.
"There's no real reason to switch to thin film unless the
learning curve for thin film goes steeper," Christoph Flink, a
solar specialist and senior director of JA Solar, a
major U.S.-listed Chinese maker of conventional panels, told
Reuters. "But I don't see it happening," he said, echoing views
of a number of experts interviewed by Reuters in the past month.
Thin-film solar panels account for only about a tenth of the
global solar panel industry, and many non-Chinese thin-film
panel makers have gone out of business due to the technical
challenges and sharp falls in silicon prices. U.S.-based First
Solar and Japan's Solar Frontier K.K. are among few big
solar companies still pursuing thin-film technology, and are
widely regarded as industry leaders.
CONVERSION RATE
Light and flexible thin-film panels are potentially
adaptable to a wide range of applications, including rooftop
power generation, and for charging cars and mobile phones. But
they have failed to make big inroads into solar markets partly
because their efficiency in converting sunlight into
electricity, at up to around 15 percent in utility projects,
lags the 17-18 percent performance of traditional units.
Still, the flamboyant billionaire Li remains confident that
Hanergy has mastered the technology. Sporting a pinstripe suit
and gold tie, Li last month told the annual meeting of the
Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in
Beijing that Hanergy was ready for a mass roll-out of its
products.
"Thin film technology is already mature. The core technology
of portable energy is thin-film," Li said, noting Hanergy panels
had topped 30 percent conversion efficiency.
What he didn't say was that the 30 percent conversion
efficiency ratio was a laboratory-based result that experts say
is hard to replicate in projects.
The Hanergy sales executive, who asked not to be identified
as he's not authorised to publicly discuss the matter, said Li
was referring to the research result of cells made by Alta
Devices, a U.S. thin-film solar modules maker acquired by
Hanergy last year.
"The 30 percent is the research conversion efficiency rate
for a thin-film technology used in aerospace or defence
industries, like satellites. It uses a special kind of material
which is extremely rare and expensive," he said.
"If we can achieve such an efficiency ratio for all solar
cells, we can build a real solar-powered car," he said. "That
would be a revolution."
Calls and emails to Hanergy's Beijing headquarters seeking
comment went unanswered.
ON A CHARGE
Hanergy said in August it bought Alta Devices, which had
achieved efficiency as high as 30.8 percent for its thin-film
cell using Gallium Arsenide technology - certified by the U.S.
National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).
For decades, scientists have been trying to enhance the
performance of solar cells. Researchers at the University of New
South Wales in December said they set a new world record with a
conversion rate of 40.4 percent. The result was independently
verified at the NREL, the university said.
Li, who made a fortune from investing in hydropower
projects, entered the thin-film business in 2009. Hanergy has
since acquired several struggling Western panel makers.
Last year, Hanergy supplied thin-film panels to charging
stations for electric cars in major Chinese cities in a project
involving Tesla Motors Inc. It also has retail stores
and launched online sales of its thin-film products such as
portable phone chargers - with a 48-watt charger priced at 2,999
yuan ($484).
Asked in an online Hanergy customer chatroom how long it
would take to fully charge a standard iPhone with the charger, a
salesperson responded: "We don't recommend using the product to
charge a smartphone directly ... because the electric current
produced by a solar mobile charger is unstable."
In speeches, Li has predicted thin-film panels will lead to
a global energy revolution, with the market growing to 8
trillion yuan ($1.29 trillion) in three years.
($1 = 6.1951 Chinese yuan renminbi)
