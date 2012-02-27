SHANGHAI Feb 27 China-focused private
equity firm HAO Capital plans to launch its third U.S. dollar
fund this year as it eyes more exit opportunities in China for
its portfolio companies amid sluggish markets overseas, a senior
executive said.
Founder and partner Elaine Wong, who previously worked at
the Carlyle Group, gave no timetable for the fund
launch, but said two thirds of HAO Capital's second dollar fund
had been invested, adding she expects two portfolio companies to
conduct IPOs in China this year.
Wong warned, however, that China's private equity industry
faces headwinds ahead and should not rely too much on initial
public offerings.
"The industry should consider various channels of exit,"
Wong said. "The IPO market this year is likely to remain
sluggish ... and the domestic private equity market will witness
a shake-up."
China's private equity boom started immediately after the
2008 global financial crisis, spurred by a flurry of IPOs
following the launch of the Nasdaq-style ChiNext board and
Beijing's massive economic stimulus.
But the market, dominated by funds seeking easy and quick
money from exits through IPOs, cooled abruptly in the second
half of last year as China's stock market slumped.
Wong said China's private equity industry is too reliant on
IPOs, and expects to see an increase in exits through
acquisitions this year amid market weakness.
HAO Capital was founded in 2005 and manages about $500
million in two dollar funds, whose investors include high net
worth individuals as well as institutions such as JPMorgan Chase
& Co, Adveq and Goldman Sachs.
The funds have invested in nearly 20 companies, five of
which had already listed overseas and this year, two portfolio
companies, including a pharmaceutical firm and a furniture
maker, plan to launch IPOs in mainland China, Wong said.
HAO Capital will consider more exits in China going forward
due to brighter listing opportunities in the country at a time
when economic conditions in the United States and Europe are
anemic and capital markets abroad are sluggish, she added.
(Reporting by Laura Yin and Jacqueline Wong; Writing by Samuel
Shen)