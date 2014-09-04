BEIJING, Sept 4 Chinese investment fund Harvest
Fund Management Co Ltd plans to raise 10 billion
yuan ($1.63 billion) to buy a stake in the retail arm of oil
giant Sinopec Corp , the state-owned China
Securities Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
The newspaper gave no further details and the relevant
officials at Harvest and Sinopec were not immediately available
to comment on the report.
Sinopec is selling up to 30 percent of the retail unit, a
deal which analysts say could raise around $20 billion. The
state-run oil company has shortlisted 37 bidding consortia for
the stake sale and plans to choose a winning bidder by
end-September.
($1= 6.1383 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)