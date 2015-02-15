(Repeats item first published on Sunday with no changes to
text)
By Alexandra Harney
SHANGHAI Feb 16 China's rising demand for
healthcare is exposing a chronic shortage of an essential
commodity: blood.
With hospital blood supplies tight, desperate patients are
turning to agents known as "blood heads", who sell certificates
that give patients access to state blood banks, creating a black
market at the heart of the healthcare system.
"To us patients, buying blood solves our problems," said
Hong, a retired Shanghai civil servant who suffers from
myelodysplastic syndrome, a debilitating blood condition. "If
there were no blood heads, what would I do?"
The blood "famine", as it has been dubbed, is an unintended
consequence of China's attempts to restore faith in the nation's
scandal-stained blood supply and encourage people to donate.
In the late 1980s and 1990s, local officials urged farmers
to sell their blood and plasma, and an earlier generation of
blood heads sold this to hospitals and blood banks. Tens if not
hundreds of thousands contracted HIV through unhygienic
practices in the process.
A second scandal in 2011 further depressed donations. A
young woman who claimed she worked at the Red Cross Society of
China posted online pictures of her lavish lifestyle, damaging
the image of a charity that helps the government collect blood.
In the mid-1990s, China started shuttering commercial blood
stations and in 1998 it introduced a blood donation law, banning
the commercial sale of blood and encouraging voluntary donation.
It also tightened rules on plasma collection and increased blood
testing.
Chinese law now encourages patients to present a certificate
showing that they, friends or relatives have donated blood when
they need to tap the national supply. Some hospitals will not
provide blood without these certificates.
The effect has been to penalize chronically ill patients who
depend on regular or large transfusions, as well as those who
cannot count on family and friends nearby. Chinese law also
limits individual whole blood donations to twice a year, and
provinces rarely share blood.
To meet demand, a new generation of blood heads have moved
in, paying people off the street to donate blood at a state
blood bank and selling their donation certificates to those in
need.
The blood heads include men like Zhang, a 25-year-old from
northeastern Jilin province who late last year stood in a neon
yellow puffer jacket outside the Red Cross Centre in Beijing.
His terms: 1,000 yuan ($160) for every 100 cc (3.4 fl oz) he
gets donated into the blood bank. All he needs - beyond money -
is a day's notice, the name of the hospital and the blood type
of the patient.
CRACKDOWNS INEFFECTIVE
Periodic crackdowns on blood heads appear to have had only
limited effect. "Don't worry about the police. We're outside
most of the hospitals and we know all the police officers,"
Zhang said. Two police cars were parked nearby.
Patients such as Hong, whose son asked that her full name
not be used for fear that the hospital would deny her a bed if
its practices were exposed, are nothing but grateful.
Denied blood for the regular transfusions she needs at a top
public hospital in Shanghai, Hong moved to a private specialist
hospital that introduced her to blood heads. They deliver the
blood donation certificates to her bedside.
Just under 1 percent of China's population donated blood in
2011, the most recent year for which figures are available,
according to the World Health Organization - at the lower end of
the WHO's recommended range.
That year, blood donations rose 5 percent to 4,164 tons,
according to China's National Health and Family Planning
Commission. The commission did not respond to a request for
comment.
In a country where many are still loath to give blood, most
legitimate donations come from students and members of the
military. But the law also encourages government employees to
donate. Chinese court documents show that government units have
used blood heads to meet annual quotas for blood collection from
residents or employees in recent years. Lawyers involved with
these cases confirm that.
Local governments are resorting to unusual public campaigns
to recruit new donors.
A county in eastern Zhejiang province made national
headlines in September for proposing to raise the scores on the
high school entrance exam for the children of people who donated
4,000 cc of blood.
Hunan province is offering to waive the costs of using the
blood bank to residents who donate 900 cc.
But blood stocks in many places remain stubbornly low, and
dip even lower at times such as the Chinese New Year season just
beginning. In Changsha, in Hunan province, a blood donation
centre official said blood stores were currently a third of the
levels considered safe. All but essential surgeries have been
postponed.
($1 = 6.2400 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing and Shanghai
newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)