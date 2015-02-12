By Irene Jay Liu
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Feb 13 In biotech parks across the
Yangtze River Delta, dozens of start-ups are working to develop
drugs to treat China's biggest emerging diseases - from diabetes
and Hepatitis B to respiratory illnesses and cancer.
It's early days, but firms like Hua Medicine and Innovent
Biologics embody China's hopes for competitive biomedical
innovation. And their Chinese-born, Western-educated founders
represent the long-awaited return of the nation's brightest life
scientists.
From school in the late 1970s and 1980s, when only elite
students gained entry into China's few biochemistry and
molecular biology programs, they left China, graduated and
worked their way up to senior positions in the world's top
pharmaceutical companies.
For decades, China tried to woo them home, but they were
reluctant to return to a cloistered, politicized scientific
establishment where winning research funds and promotion often
depends on who you know. It took the jobs squeeze of the 2008
global financial crisis and fresh government incentives - from
state-of-the-art research labs to grants, loans and government
venture capital - to prise them from international careers to
launch their own start-ups in China.
"To obtain major grants in China, it's an open secret that
doing good research is not as important as schmoozing with
powerful bureaucrats and their favourite experts," returnees Shi
Yigong and Rao Yi wrote in a 2010 editorial in Science.
"If returnees want to do innovation, in academia there is
traditional resistance and old practices," said Huiyao Wang at
the Center for China & Globalization. "It's the private sector
that really attracts people to start new ventures."
China has committed more than $300 billion to science and
technology, with biotech one of seven pillar industries in the
latest Five-Year Plan. Biomedical research investment jumped
more than four-fold in 2007-12, though it is still dwarfed by
spending in the United States and Europe, according to a 2014
study in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Returnee firms have listed in New York and London, work
closely with 'Big Pharma' and attract investment from U.S.
venture capital and multinationals.
"China is coming up, especially with returnees coming back.
The innovation will come with the people," said Jimmy Zhang, a
vice-president at Johnson & Johnson Innovation, which
opened a regional center in Shanghai last autumn.
CHINA CALLING
"I sometimes ask myself, 'why did I return to China?' I had
a very comfortable life in the U.S. and my family's still
there," said Michael Yu, Innovent's founder and CEO. "But for
lots of Chinese men, there's always something in the heart ... a
desire to go back and do something. Biotech has only just
started in China so you can have significant impact for a whole
industry, for a country."
After completing postdoctoral training at the University of
California, San Francisco, Yu spent a decade at U.S. biotech
firms before going home in 2006 to co-found Kanghong Biotech,
which developed the first homegrown innovative monoclonal
antibody to be approved by China's regulators. He later launched
Innovent with funding from Chinese and U.S.-based investors,
including bioBAY, a government-funded biosciences park in
Suzhou. bioBAY spent $140 million on Innovent's 1 million square
foot (92,903 square metre) laboratory and production facility.
Another returnee, Li Chen, was chief scientific officer at
Roche's China R&D center when, in 2009, he was invited
to dinner by U.S.-based ARCH Venture Partners, which encouraged
him to go out on his own. "It wasn't something I was expecting,"
Chen said. He launched Hua Medicine in 2011 with $50 million
from U.S. and Chinese investors. Last month, it closed another
$25 million in series-B financing.
The returnee start-ups are leveraging shifts in the global
R&D landscape. The financial crisis, expiry of blockbuster drug
patents, and mega-mergers have forced major drugs firms to
reprioritize, giving newcomers a chance to develop promising
compounds already in the pipeline.
Hua is about to launch Phase 2 trials for a novel Type 2
diabetes drug in-licensed from Roche. Zai Laboratory, another
returnee firm, has an in-licensing deal with Sanofi to
develop two compounds to potentially treat chronic respiratory
diseases.
By focusing on diseases that are on the rise in China, these
firms can recruit from a vast patient population, speeding up
the time it takes to conduct clinical studies.
However, China's regulatory environment, especially for drug
approval, "has been quite inefficient and often inadequate,"
says Jonathan Wang at OrbiMed, a global healthcare-dedicated
investment firm. Getting approval for human trials can take over
a year, compared to just weeks in the United States.
"Everything else being equal, you'd go where the approval
process is easier," said Wang.
EMPTY NESTS AND ANGEL MONEY
For some, coming home is as much a personal as professional
issue. Many are 'empty nesters' whose own children are now at
college, or they have ageing parents.
"In the U.S., people have family and friends who can support
them with 'angel money.' As first-generation immigrants, we
don't have that kind of access there," said Zhang at J&J
Innovation.
For the returnees, it's just the beginning.
"We've planted the seed for a fast-growing, innovation
driven environment in China," said Steve Yang, chief operating
officer at WuXi AppTec. "The impact of this group will be
better measured in another 10-20 years."
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)