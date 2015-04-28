SHANGHAI, April 28 China's top prosecutor is
investigating a senior doctor in the country's western Yunnan
province for taking over $18 million worth of bribes in cash,
real estate and parking spots, the official China Daily reported
on Tuesday.
Wang Tianchao, the head of Yunnan's No. 1 People's Hospital,
used his position to seek bribes related to construction
projects, medical device procurement and doctor positions,
according to a statement from the country's top prosecutor.
The Supreme People's Procuratorate said Wang had received 35
million yuan ($5.64 million) in cash, 100 properties worth
around $13 million and often coveted car parking spaces.
Patients often complain that backhanders are required to
help them get to see top doctors, while industry insiders say
kickbacks to medical professionals are widespread to help boost
sales of drugs and medical equipment.
Reuters could not reach Wang or the hospital for comment.
Beijing has been cracking down on corruption in the
healthcare sector, fining British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC
nearly $500 million last year for bribing doctors to
boost sales of its drugs.
China Daily added that Wang, who was in the running to
become the head of the region's food and drug regulator, was
removed from his post last month.
($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Michael Perry)