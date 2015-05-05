(Adds details from statement, context)
BEIJING May 5 China will remove price caps for
most medicines from June 1 and give the market a larger role in
setting prices in the world's second largest pharmaceutical
market, the country's economic planning agency said on Tuesday.
The change would encourage "reasonable" pricing of medicines
and help control costs in the country's state medical insurance
schemes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
said in an online statement .
"We have decided from June 1 to cancel government-set prices
on most drugs to improve purchasing mechanisms for drugs,
control costs for medical insurance and allow the trade price of
medicines to be set by market competition," it said.
China is a magnet for drugmakers, medical device firms and
hospital operators with spending on medicines set to hit as much
as $185 billion by 2018, according to IMS Health.
Beijing has also been stepping back from caps on consumer
drug prices but faces a tough task to ensure steady supplies of
vital medicines at the same time as keeping prices low.
Analysts say the impact of the NDRC's move will be muffled
because around three-quarters of drugs in China are sold through
hospitals rather than through retail channels, where a separate
tender process helps keep prices down.
The new move will affect all drugs apart from anesthetics
and grade one psychiatric medications, the NDRC statement said.
China removed price caps on a limited number of drugs in
April last year after criticism that its controls had caused
shortages of a number of critical drugs used by millions of
patients to treat hyperthyroidism and other ailments.
President Xi Jinping has made a priority of providing
affordable, accessible healthcare in a country struggling with
rising healthcare costs, long waits for care and lapses in
medicine safety.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing in BEIJING and Adam
Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)