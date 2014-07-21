BEIJING, July 21 China's biggest steel producing province of Hebei produced 15.47 million tonnes of crude steel in June, down 5.5 percent on the month, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, as financial problems in the sector continued. Hebei's mostly small-scale private steel mills have struggled to keep running at full capacity amid a credit squeeze from banks, a supply glut and rising environmental compliance costs. The province, which surrounds the capital Beijing, is a major front in China's "war on pollution" and is under pressure to close at least 60 million tonnes of outdated steel capacity by the end of 2017. Seven of China's 10 smoggiest cities in 2013 were located in Hebei. The province's steel output in June was still 2.2 percent higher than the same period of last year. It amounted to 22.3 percent of the national total, down from 23.2 percent in May and 24.2 percent over the whole of last year. Output over the first six months of the year reached 98.4 million tonnes, down 2.9 percent on the year and making up 23.9 percent of total national production. National output has risen 3 percent over the same period, with Jiangsu province near Shanghai on the eastern coast raising production by 9.3 percent over the period. Following is a table showing China's biggest steel producing provinces in June and the first six months of the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Province June pct chg share of Jan-June pct chg output* (yoy) total (%) output* Hebei 15.47 2.2 22.3 98.40 -2.9 Jiangsu 8.41 14.8 12.1 47.92 9.3 Liaoning 5.45 5.1 7.9 32.29 8.5 Shandong 5.31 3.8 7.7 31.88 0.8 Shanxi 4.06 -4.5 5.9 22.54 -0.3 China 69.29 4.5 100 411.91 3.0 total * Figures in million tonnes (Reporting by David Stanway)