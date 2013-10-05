By Farah Master
| HENGQIN ISLAND, China
HENGQIN ISLAND, China Oct 6 It's being touted
as China's answer to Orlando, a $5 billion resort and theme park
complete with a mega rollercoaster and a whale shark tank
situated on a sleepy southern island next to the world's biggest
gambling hub Macau.
Chimelong, which is set to partially open next month, is the
linchpin of China's ambitious plans to expand Hengqin into a
leisure hub similar to the coastal U.S. city globally renowned
for its natural attactions and theme-park resorts by Walt Disney
Co and Universal Studios.
And while some extravagant infrastructure projects in China
have turned into white elephants, the odds are on Hengqin's side
largely due to the support of the Beijing government and the
island's proximity to the millions of tourists who throng to
Macau every year.
"I don't have many doubts that it will be successful," said
Philip Tulk, director of equities research at Standard Chartered
Bank in Hong Kong, referring to the island which the government
designated as a special economic zone five years ago.
"The mainland people are looking for entertainment and
travel options that are reasonably easy. They strongly desire
new and interesting places to go and if Chimelong can deliver on
that it will be massively successful," he added.
The construction boom on Hengqin, just a 10-minute drive
from Macau, comes at a time when mega-resorts are being
developed in Asia in places like Taiwan, South Korea, the
Philippines and Vietnam to tap the region's growing ranks of
wealthy tourists.
Most of these visitors are Chinese and many choose to stay
close to home, heading to Macau, the only place in China where
casino gambling is legal and where gaming revenues grew by more
than a fifth last month to just over $3.5 billion.
Macau welcomed almost 30 million visitors last year, but the
government's plans to increase that number are being stymied by
a lack of land and strained infrastructure and services.
Enter Hengqin, which is three times the size of Macau and
which boasts long, sandy beaches and thick, mountainous forests.
"Macau is small and there are too many people. It needs to
be expanded. Chimelong is a good complement. It is positioned as
leisure tourism," said Niu Jing, director of the administrative
committee, or local government, of the Hengqin New Area.
IDEAL SOLUTION
Hengqin has been part of the central government's plan to
develop the Pearl River Delta since 2008, and the island is
being groomed as a test bed for political and economic projects
between the southern Guangdong province and the special
administrative regions of Macau and Hong Kong.
The Hengqin model also fits in with China's plans to boost
consumer spending to lift the economy and wean growth away from
the manufacturing sector.
Local officials say Hengqin has so far attracted investments
worth 240 billion yuan ($39 billion) from companies like Hong
Kong conglomerate Shun Tak, Italian luxury yacht maker
Ferretti and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.
Ferretti, controlled by Chinese machinery group Shandong
Heavy Industry, is building its Asia Pacific headquarters on the
island as well as a yacht club and a navigation school.
Pansy Ho, Hong Kong's richest woman and managing director of
Shun Tak, calls Hengqin the perfect solution for Macau. The
property-to-transport conglomerate is building a complex that
will include offices, homes and a hotel on the island.
"We need to work on a plan to assimilate and to make sure
that in the future, Macau would be in the centre of things but
also integrated with the development and the future of the whole
Pearl River delta," Ho, the daughter of Macau gambling godfather
Stanely Ho, told Reuters.
The government has banned gambling on Hengqin, but that has
not deterred Macau's billion-dollar casino operators. Galaxy
Entertainment is considering investing in sports
stadiums, golf courses and a marina on the island to complement
its Macau casinos, Deputy Chairman Francis Lui told Reuters.
"The customer is wanting a bigger and bigger experience...
and in Macau, we just don't have the land and it would be too
expensive," he said. "So Hengquin is going to be very important
for us."
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
Hengquin is connected to Macau through two underwater
tunnels. By 2016, it will also be linked to Macau in the east
and Hong Kong to the north by a bridge. Rail services will also
be extended to Hengqin.
Forests of cranes and scaffolding jut out from pockets of
Hengqin as companies like Zhuhai Huafa Group Ltd and
Shimao Property Holdings Ltd race to develop the
island, where wooden stilt houses still dot parts of the
shoreline.
Property prices have soared, with new houses near the
central business district costing more than double the amount
per square metre than in the nearby Zhuhai island.
Palm-fringed, six-lane highways line the island while
residential high-rises are cropping up as the pace of
construction has picked up in the past year.
Home to fewer than 8,000 people now, officials forecast the
island's population to rise to over quarter of a million in
seven years time.
The marine-themed Chimelong resort, headed by Chinese
businessman Su Zhigang, is the biggest project to open on the
island this year. Its coral-hued towers, topped by blue
onion-domes, will house 1,880 hotel rooms, a conference centre,
a spa and an indoor water park.
Macau University which finished construction of its Hengqin
campus in July this year on a site 20 times larger than its
Macau location, will formally welcome students in Febrary next
year. The university, which can accommodate up to 15,000
students, will be operated under the laws that govern Macau, and
not mainland Chinese regulations.
Major lenders such as Bank of China, Bank of
Communications and Agricultural Bank of China
have set up temporary offices in Hengqin's central
business district to help drive its development.
The island is also hoping to lure business with tax breaks
and new financial policies that include allowing companies to
develop offshore business in foreign currencies and piloting
the exchange of the renminbi, Macau pataca and Hong Kong dollar.
"The special thing about Hengqin is that it is a naturally
isolated island, so the risk is controllable," says Hengqin's
Niu. "Hengqin, without exaggeration, is unique."