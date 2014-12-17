SHANGHAI Dec 17 Authorities in a Chinese
village have launched a "thought education" campaign after more
than 200 villagers signed a petition to banish an eight-year-old
boy infected with the HIV virus, state media said on Wednesday.
People in China living with HIV and AIDS face widespread
discrimination and stigma, with even medical workers sometimes
refusing to touch them.
Although the government has implemented polices and
legislation aimed at stopping HIV/AIDS discrimination, enduring
misconceptions about the disease have led to children being
barred from school and parents abandoning children.
Kun Kun, an eight-year-old boy from a village in the
southwestern province of Sichuan contracted the virus from his
mother, the People's Daily newspaper said on its website.
After he was diagnosed with the virus in 2011, he was
expelled from school and ostracized by villagers, with one of
them calling him a "ticking time bomb", said the newspaper, the
official paper of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.
In early December, more than 200 villagers, including Kun
Kun's guardian and grandfather, signed a petition to eject the
boy from the village.
"Nobody wants to play with me," the newspaper quoted Kun Kun
as saying.
But in response to his treatment, the village mayor was
quoted by the newspaper as saying Kun Kun enjoyed equal rights
and "the township government will conduct ideological work on
the villagers".
UNAIDS estimates that China had 780,000 people infected with
AIDS at the end of 2011.
In 2012, President Xi Jinping visited a group of people
living with HIV in Beijing, urging society to end
discrimination and "to light up their lives with love", state
news agency Xinhua reported.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Sui-Lee Wee and Robert
Birsel)