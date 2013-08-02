UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI Aug 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint-ventures sold 51,140 automobiles in China in July, down 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.
That follows a 5.6 percent year-on-year decline in June and a 4.6 percent climb in May.
In the first seven months of this year, through the end of July, Honda sold a total of 367,718 vehicles, down 3 percent from a year earlier.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources