(Adds comment from Honda spokesman)

SHANGHAI Oct 8 China sales of Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two Chinese joint ventures fell for the third consecutive month in September as customers awaited the launch of new models later this year, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

Honda said it sold 56,880 autos in China in September, down 23.1 percent from a year earlier, with dealers clearing inventory ahead of the launch of two new models - the Vezel and the Spirior - in November and the XR-V afterwards.

September's drop was steeper than August's 2.5 percent year-on-year fall and July's 1.7 percent decline.

In the first nine months of this year through the end of September, Honda sold a total of 502,352 vehicles, up 1.0 percent from a year earlier.

Honda, which operates car ventures in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier.

Honda spokesman Zhu Linjie said the company was still on track in meeting its annual sales target. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Miral Fahmy)