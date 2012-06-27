(Adds details)
BEIJING, June 27 Beijing will promote the
further development of the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as
part of a new package of policies for the territory ahead the
fifteenth anniversary of its return to China, the official
Xinhua agency said on Wednesday.
Since Britain handed back the colony on July 1, 1997, the
city's economy has grown increasingly intertwined with that of
China, and Beijing has been eager to use the global financial
centre as a testbed for major reforms, such as its growing push
to internationalise the yuan currency.
"On the occasion of the fifteenth anniversary of Hong Kong's
return to the motherland, the central government has formulated
a series of policy measures to strengthen cooperation between
the mainland and Hong Kong and further support Hong Kong's
economic and social development," Xinhua said.
"On financial cooperation, the government will support the
third-party to use Hong Kong as an venue to settle trade and
investment and further enrich the offshore renminbi (yuan)
products in Hong Kong," it said.
China will also promote the mutual listings of
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Hong Kong and mainland stock
exchanges and allow Hong Kong-based financial firms to set up
consumer financing companies in Guangdong, Xinhua said, citing
government agencies.
China and Hong Kong will sign a supplement agreement to
their existing bilateral economic pact, the Mainland and Hong
Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement, or Closer Economic
Partnership Arrangement (CEPA), to encourage the joint efforts
among firms in boosting outbound investment, it said.
China will make it easier for Hong Kong's long-term funds
to invest in the mainland's capital markets and allow stock
exchanges in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong to form
joint-venture companies, it added.
China will deepen the investment and financial ties between
Hong Kong and Shenzhen and make it easier to Cantanese films
made in the territory to enter the Guangdong market, it said.
