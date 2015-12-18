SHANGHAI Dec 18 China's securities regulator will register the first China and Hong Kong mutual recognition funds, a China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) spokesman said on Friday.

The first registrations will include four Hong Kong funds and three mainland funds.

Such funds will be able to market to investors both on the mainland and in Hong Kong, expanding investment opportunities for clients in both regions. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)