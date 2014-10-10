BERLIN Oct 10 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
in Berlin on Friday there would be no change in the central
government's policy of maintaining a high degree of autonomy in
Hong Kong, adding he was sure the Hong Kong government would
ensure prosperity and stability.
"The central government of China has always had the guiding
principle - one country, two systems. The people of Hong Kong
manage Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy and we have seen
in practice that there has been no change to this policy, and
there will be no change," he said during a news conference with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong
Kong is not only in China's interests but is mostly in the
interests of the people of Hong Kong," he said, adding that
China would protect the legitimate interests of all foreign
investors in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke; Writing by
Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)