HONG KONG, March 8 Chinese Vice President
Xi Jinping called for stability in Hong Kong on Thursday at an
annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing where Hong Kong
politicians discussed a spate of scandals embroiling the city's
leader, Donald Tsang.
Hong Kong's turbulent politics has become a headache for
China's Communist Party leadership, which has maintained a firm
grip over the financial hub's affairs since it returned from
British rule in 1997.
Outgoing chief executive Tsang has faced public calls to
stand trial following allegations of ethics violations in his
dealings with businessmen.
Henry Tang, a former senior official and businessman seen as
a top candidate to take over from Tsang this year, has been
buffeted by scandals over extra-marital affairs and an illegally
built basement and wine cellar in a mansion.
Another candidate for Hong Kong's chief executive election
on March 25, Leung Chun-ying, has been accused of fraud related
to an infrastructure project nearly a decade ago.
China's state television quoted Xi as urging people in Hong
Kong to have "rational communication" and "work together with
one heart" for the sake of the national as well as the
territory's own interests.
"Opportunities outweigh challenges and hopes outweigh
difficulties," Xi was quoted as telling Hong Kong delegates.
The Tsang scandal has undermined confidence in his
integrity, sparked protests and an investigation by Hong Kong's
anti-corruption watchdog, the ICAC.
The bow-tie wearing Tsang, who has led Hong Kong since 2005,
has come under fire for taking private yacht and plane trips,
renting a luxury apartment at a favourable rate and staying in
Macau casino hotel suites, sometimes in the company of tycoons.
Testifying before legislators last week, Tsang insisted he
had paid for everything but apologised for undermining public
trust and he pledged to give up a penthouse in China developed
by a tycoon acquaintance.
In keeping with protocol, Xi, seen as China's
leader-in-waiting, did not refer to Tsang by name or criticise
him openly.
The scandals have dented confidence in Hong Kong as a
transparent business hub whose well-paid civil servants have in
recent years rarely been associated with graft.
Despite Beijing's promise to grant Hong Kong full democracy
as the "ultimate aim", the people of Hong Kong have no direct
say in their next leader, who will be chosen on March 25 by a
1,200-member election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists.
While China's Communist Party leaders have backed Tang from
the start, some say the tide of public opinion has turned
markedly, something few envisaged late last year when he
resigned as head of the civil service to join the race.
With China facing a critical leadership transition later in
the year, such scandals will be unwelcome in the small but
influential city whose moves towards full democracy have
antagonized China's Communist leaders ever since the British
left.
