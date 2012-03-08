(Writes through)

HONG KONG, March 8 Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping called for stability in Hong Kong on Thursday at an annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing where Hong Kong politicians discussed a spate of scandals embroiling the city's leader, Donald Tsang.

Hong Kong's turbulent politics has become a headache for China's Communist Party leadership, which has maintained a firm grip over the financial hub's affairs since it returned from British rule in 1997.

Outgoing chief executive Tsang has faced public calls to stand trial following allegations of ethics violations in his dealings with businessmen.

Henry Tang, a former senior official and businessman seen as a top candidate to take over from Tsang this year, has been buffeted by scandals over extra-marital affairs and an illegally built basement and wine cellar in a mansion.

Another candidate for Hong Kong's chief executive election on March 25, Leung Chun-ying, has been accused of fraud related to an infrastructure project nearly a decade ago.

China's state television quoted Xi as urging people in Hong Kong to have "rational communication" and "work together with one heart" for the sake of the national as well as the territory's own interests.

"Opportunities outweigh challenges and hopes outweigh difficulties," Xi was quoted as telling Hong Kong delegates.

The Tsang scandal has undermined confidence in his integrity, sparked protests and an investigation by Hong Kong's anti-corruption watchdog, the ICAC.

The bow-tie wearing Tsang, who has led Hong Kong since 2005, has come under fire for taking private yacht and plane trips, renting a luxury apartment at a favourable rate and staying in Macau casino hotel suites, sometimes in the company of tycoons.

Testifying before legislators last week, Tsang insisted he had paid for everything but apologised for undermining public trust and he pledged to give up a penthouse in China developed by a tycoon acquaintance.

In keeping with protocol, Xi, seen as China's leader-in-waiting, did not refer to Tsang by name or criticise him openly.

The scandals have dented confidence in Hong Kong as a transparent business hub whose well-paid civil servants have in recent years rarely been associated with graft.

Despite Beijing's promise to grant Hong Kong full democracy as the "ultimate aim", the people of Hong Kong have no direct say in their next leader, who will be chosen on March 25 by a 1,200-member election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists.

While China's Communist Party leaders have backed Tang from the start, some say the tide of public opinion has turned markedly, something few envisaged late last year when he resigned as head of the civil service to join the race.

With China facing a critical leadership transition later in the year, such scandals will be unwelcome in the small but influential city whose moves towards full democracy have antagonized China's Communist leaders ever since the British left. (Reporting by James Pomfret, Donny Kwok and Sisi Tang in Hong Kong and Kevin Yao in Beijing; Editing by Nick Macfie)