By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, April 14
The premium that shares on
Chinese markets have to their Hong Kong counterparts shrank to a
five-month low on Thursday, as foreign investors stepped up
bargain hunting in Hong Kong, betting that China's economy is
stabilizing.
The Hang Seng China AH Premium Index, which
tracks the price differences between dual-listed companies in
China and Hong Kong, fell for the seventh straight day to 131.5,
the lowest level since early November.
That means mainland-listed A-shares are on average 31
percent more expensive than Hong Kong-listed H-shares. Three
months ago, the premium was nearly 50 percent.
Fund managers said a recent slew of encouraging data from
China, including upbeat March trade data, has led foreign
investors to increase their China exposure via Hong Kong,
pushing the Hang Seng index to three-month highs on
Thursday.
"We recently saw a pick-up in economic data in Q1, marginal
recovery of corporate earnings and currency stabilization," said
Caroline Yu Maurer, head of Greater China equities for BNP
Paribas Investment Partners.
"Given Hong Kong is quite underweight by global investors,
we probably have seen some position neutralization moves," she
said.
Foreign interest in China assets could rise further, aided
by market-friendly policies including the planned launch of the
Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and efforts to get
mainland-traded A-shares included by an MSCI index, HSBC said in
a report last week.
VALUATIONS 'CHEAP'
In the report, HSBC said it preferred H-shares to A-shares,
partly because valuations of Hong Kong-listed China companies
"remain cheap".
The long-standing share price gap between China and Hong
Kong, partly the result of regulatory differences and Beijing's
strict capital controls, is attracting an increasing amount of
arbitrage interest.
Deutsche Asset Management last month launched an
exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to capture price
differential between A-shares and H-shares.
The HSCE index, which tracks H-shares, trades at
7.2 times companies' earnings, compared with an earnings
multiple of 15.3 for China's blue-chip CSI300 Index.
Dow Jones Industrial Average has a price/earnings ratio
of 18.3.
Hong Kong shares have strengthened as overseas buying of
emerging Asian equities and bonds surged to the highest level in
five years in March, partly aided by a weaker dollar.
But reflecting some profit-taking from mainland investors,
the Hong Kong market on Wednesday saw its first net outflows in
six months under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)