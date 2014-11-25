HONG KONG Nov 25 The discrepancy between what
China exported to Hong Kong and the former British colony
imported from the mainland narrowed in October but shows
speculative money disguised as trade remains rampant.
The shortfall between the two shrank from September, the
year's peak, but remains well above the average gap for this
year, data shows.
Hong Kong's annual imports from China in October rose 4.4
percent to HK$179 billion ($23.08 billion), according to
government data on Tuesday and bit.ly/1vIoHmu.
For a chart: link.reuters.com/qaw73v
This was against Chinese exports of $32.74 billion to Hong
Kong, a 24 percent rise from a year earlier and a 34 percent
jump from September, official data showed earlier this month.
The difference between the two sets of data narrowed by more
than a quarter to $9.67 billion from $13.5 billion in September,
its biggest gap so far this year. That is well above the average
for the first nine months of $7.4 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters calculations indicating fake-invoicing remains rampant.
Raymond Yeung, an analyst at ANZ in Hong Kong said arbitrage
flows and fake trade "lost some momentum."
"However, as long as the interest rate difference between
China and overseas markets exists, hot money will continue to
flow into China to buy wealth management products or just save
it in banks," he said.
While Beijing keeps strict capital controls on the movement
of yuan across its borders, trade restrictions have been
virtually dismantled in recent months with companies free to
move the currency, if backed by trade.
That increased leeway for companies to move the renminbi
across borders has kept apace with China's drive to promote its
currency in global trade and settlement since 2009.
Interestingly, that has also coincided with the growth of
fake trade flows across borders as speculators look to take
advantage of an appreciating currency and relatively higher
yields in the onshore market.
Analysts said some difference between China and Hong Kong
trade figures is inevitable as regulators use different baskets
and systems to measure the volume of trade, but the widening gap
in recent months has raised concerns that speculative capital
flows are being masked as routine trade.
The Chinese yuan has gained nearly 2 percent
since May in the face of a resurgent dollar, which has gained
more than 10 percent against a basket of its trade-weighted
currencies, fanning the growth of such speculative flows.
Even with a surprise rate cut on the mainland last week,
Chinese interest rates are among the highest in the emerging
market complex while the launch of a landmark scheme connecting
both the equity markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai have boosted
equity markets on both sides of the border, further attracting
such flows.
China's jewellery and precious metal exports rose to 187
percent from a year earlier in October, but the pace of increase
moderated from the previous month as authorities stepped up
their investigations into fake trade practices, analysts said.
($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollar)
