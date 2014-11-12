HONG KONG Nov 12 Hong Kong scrapped the daily 20,000 yuan (US$3,264) conversion limit for residents on Wednesday ahead of the launch of a landmark scheme to link the city's stock market with Shanghai, the city's de-facto central bank said on Wednesday.

The move will be effective from Monday, Nov. 17, when the so-called stock connect scheme will begin trading.

Scrapping the conversion limit is widely expected to boost demand for mainland China equities and a wider menu of yuan-denominated assets which are currently restricted to fixed deposits and yuan-denominated bonds.

Under the landmark scheme to connect the stock markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong, overseas investors can only buy mainland equities in renminbi. (1 US dollar = 6.1266 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)