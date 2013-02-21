BEIJING Feb 21 Hong Kong is lobbying Beijing to allow more trials of financial services in a $45 billion pilot special economic zone near the territory, following the recent launch of yuan lending, a senior Hong Kong official said on Thursday.

"We attach great importance to financial innovations in Qianhai. We hope to see bold financial innovation projects launched in Qianhai first," said Carrie Lam, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong government.

China set up the Qianhai zone, near the southern city of Shenzhen, last June to experiment with ways to bring financial and other services in the country up to the level of those in Hong Kong.

Analysts have said the zone could also help nearby Hong Kong through new business opportunities, investment options for the offshore yuan piling up in its banks and fresh outlets for expansion beyond the congested territory.

As the first trial and also as part of plans to further the internationalisation of China's currency, the Chinese government said in December that firms that incorporate in the zone could take yuan loans from Hong Kong banks with interest rates and tenors set independently.

Lending started in January with Hong Kong-based banks signing some 2 billion yuan ($322 million) of loans to mainland Chinese firms.

"Hong Kong industries and professionals all hope for priority policies to enable them to directly participate in Qianhai's development," Lam told reporters ahead of a meeting with central government officails in Beijing.

She did not say what developments the Hong Kong government would like to see in Qianhai next.

China has promised to support joint venture operations by Hong Kong and Macau telecommunications firms in Qianhai and will let Hong Kong investors build hospitals and schools there.

It will also let Hong Kong-licensed lawyers and accountants practise in the zone. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Shen Yan; Editing by Jonathan Standing & Kim Coghill)