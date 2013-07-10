BEIJING, July 10 China spent 495 billion yuan
($81 billion) in the first half of this year to build affordable
homes as it looks to accommodate poorer families priced out of
the surging private house market and to create new growth in the
domestic economy.
The official Xinhua news agency, citing housing ministry
data, said on Wednesday that the government finished
construction of 2.36 million homes by the end of June, on its
way to a target of 4.7 million completed homes by the end of the
year.
It also started building 4.4 million homes in the first
half, against a full-year target for 6.3 million starts, the
report said.
The government has recently speeded up its efforts to build
affordable homes, pumping fresh cash into an economy where
growth will probably reach its slowest pace in 23 years this
year.
It said last month it would increase financial incentives
and make more land available to redevelop run-down and
overcrowded towns as it looks to boost domestic demand and
pursue urbanisation.
($1 = 6.1295 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing)