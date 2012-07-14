BRIEF-Aegon div well covered despite no divs from Netherlands, UK - conf call
* The dividend is well covered despite no dividend from the Netherlands and the UK- conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, July 14 China will provide 31.87 billion yuan ($5 billion) in subsidies for the renovation of rural households this year, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday.
The pilot scheme will cover 4 million poor rural homes, the agency cited a joint statement by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Ministry of Finance and the National Development & Reform Commission.
Each dilapidated house will be given 7,500 yuan on average, while 130,000 poverty-stricken rural households located in the border areas will be granted another 2,500 yuan in subsidies each.
($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Carrie Ho)
HONG KONG, Feb 17 (IFR) - Asia credit markets turned slightly weaker on Friday as some investors took profit following strong performances earlier this week.
* On Feb 20, Danske Bank will issue EUR 3,468,000 in currency-linked notes linked to the performance of Russian rubles where payment of interest and principal is linked to the development of the currency exchange rate in RUBEUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)