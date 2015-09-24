(Adds details, background)

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) said on Thursday it will sell up to 1 billion yuan ($156.73 million) of three-year, renminbi-denominated "panda bonds" in China's interbank bond market on Sept. 29, the first foreign bank to issue such bonds in the country.

China's central bank is drafting new rules for yuan-denominated bonds sold by foreigners on the mainland, and plans to let more companies issue them and ease controls on how proceeds can be used, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

HSBC will use the proceeds for normal fund-raising needs, its business outside China and its expansion of banking operations, the company said in a statement posted on the website of Shanghai Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

They will be the first in a series of bonds to be issued between Sept 29 to Oct 8.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd said it would issue 1 billion yuan worth of the same type of bonds on Sept. 29 to fund its operations outside China, it said in a separate statement on the same clearing house website on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China said it would allow HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd to issue renminbi-denominated bonds in China's interbank market, the first time offshore commercial banks have been permitted to issue local-currency debt in the domestic market.

Renminbi is official name of China's yuan currency .

The opening came after the central bank in July relaxed rules for foreign investors to operate in its interbank market, including removing the limits on the sizes of investment, partly to deepen the nascent Chinese financial market.

In 2005, the International Finance Corp, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, became the first foreign issuer in China's domestic interbank bond market, selling 10-year Panda bonds worth 1.13 billion yuan. The Asian Development Bank launched its debut yuan bonds later. ($1 = 6.3805 Chinese yuan)