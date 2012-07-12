SHANGHAI, July 12 Huaneng Power International
Inc , China's largest independent power
producer, produced 1.5 percent less electricity at its power
plants in China in the first six months of the year from a year
earlier, it said on Thursday.
Huaneng produced 150.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in the first half, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange.
Many analysts consider power production to be an indicator
of activity in the world's second-largest economy.
(Reporting by Jason Subler and Ruby Lian; Editing by Chris
Lewis)